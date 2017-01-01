Mono Mia was started way back in 2002 by Dawn Byers. At the time, Sacramento did not have a local shop to get items monogrammed in the traditional style. At Mono Mia we specialize in finding the ultimate gift that is unique and personalized.





Over the years, Mono Mia has grown from a back room in Dawn's home to a quirky space on Eastern Avenue. In 2014 Mono Mia moved to its current location in the Lyon Village shopping center on Fair Oaks Boulevard. We've added an array of unique gifts, but we still have our passion for monogramming. It’s all about finding the perfect gift!





In April of 2024 longtime Mono Mia shopper and friend of Dawn's, Kristen Bassett, took over the shop in hopes of honoring her legacy.